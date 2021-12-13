Aurora free snow shoveling program: Registration completely booked in 3 hours

Registration opened Monday for Aurora's free snow shoveling program, and they are already booked up.

The program ‘Operation Senior Shovel’ pairs volunteers with senior citizens and residents with disabilities.

The volunteers shovel their driveways, walkways and sidewalks each time it snows more than two inches.

Last year, more than 100 senior citizens were served.

On Monday, the city of Aurora said they hit capacity within just three hours of registration opening up.

You can request assistance online starting Monday at www.aurora-il.org/SeniorShovel or by calling 630-256-3015.

