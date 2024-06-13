Aurora hosts grocery giveaway in honor of Juneteenth

article

A thousand families will receive free groceries tomorrow in honor of Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend at Phillips Park in Aurora.

The fourth annual Juneteenth Food Distribution Drive-Thru will begin at 9 a.m. at the Smith Boulevard entrance to Phillips Park. It will be hosted by the Aurora Divine Nine Alliance in collaboration with the City of Aurora and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Over 150 members of Black fraternities and sororities will give out boxes of meat, produce and dairy products. Ten random attendees will also receive $50 gift cards.

All families are welcome to attend and do not need to register to receive groceries.

The City of Aurora will host several events in celebration of Juneteenth beginning Thursday. For more information, visit the city's website.