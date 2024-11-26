Aurora mail carrier honored for helping neighbor in need

The Brief A mail carrier is being honored for his actions helping a man who fell down while on duty in Aurora. The man's family was so thankful they invited the carrier, Jaylen Lockhart, to their Thanksgiving celebration. The City of Aurora is also honoring Lockhart for his actions that day.



An Illinois family has a new reason to count their blessings this Thanksgiving after an unexpected guest will enjoy the holiday with them.

It was all thanks to a mail carrier who delivered way more than just letters. For that, the City of Aurora is showing him some love.

Jaylen Lockhart was out on his mail route 10 days ago when Guy Miller was out walking his dog Bentley. Miller took an unexpected tumble, which caught the sharp eye of his postal worker.

Lockhart was driving his mail truck when through his rearview mirror, he saw Miller fall. Lockhart then jumped out and called 911.

The mail carrier flagged down neighbors and even informed Miller’s wife about the fall. Miller suffered minor bruises.

Miller and his family didn’t just want to thank Lockhart. They invited him and his loved ones to Thanksgiving dinner.

Plus, at the annual Aurora Winter Lights Festival, Lockhart was given a special honor. Not only did he help light the holiday tree, but Mayor Richard Irvin also presented him with the prestigious Mayor’s Award of Service.

"I've been a mailman for about a year now," Lockhart said. "It was a year in November, so just a year and look at the impact."

The celebration for Lockhart was set for Tuesday night at Aurora’s city hall.