Aurora man hit with drug charges over alleged Naperville fentanyl sales

A 20-year-old Aurora man is facing felony drug charges after a six-month investigation into alleged fentanyl sales in the Naperville area, authorities announced Thursday.

Raymond Gia Hoang was arrested on Aug. 6. He has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The charges stem from alleged sales of fentanyl in March and April of this year.

"This arrest is a prime example of how the detectives assigned to our Special Operations Group are following through on investigations to remove dangerous substances and individuals from the streets of our community," Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in a statement. "No community is immune to the impacts of drug use and abuse, and last year our department responded to seven fatal drug overdoses. This emphasizes just how important the work of our Special Operations Group is, and I commend them for their efforts."

Authorities did not disclose when Hoang is due in court. No further details were immediately available.