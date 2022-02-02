Aurora man found guilty of fatally shooting man after asking him to declare a gang affiliation

article

A 29-year-old Aurora gang member has been found guilty of fatally shooting a man after asking him to declare a gang affiliation.

According to Kane County Assistant State's Attorneys, Anthony Medina and co-defendant Martin Garcia Jr., 27, approached Rodolfo Rocha on June 10, 2017, who was outside a Grove Street home with friends and family.

Medina and Garcia told them to declare a gang affiliation.

When they replied that they were not gang members, Medina and Garcia pulled out guns and fatally shot Rocha, police said.

During the incident, Medina shot Garcia in the abdomen and struck Rocha's car.

No one else was injured, prosecutors said.

In 2020, Garcia was sentenced to 75 years in prison after a jury convicted him on first-degree murder, armed violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

A Kane County jury deliberated for four hours Wednesday before finding Medina guilty of first-degree murder, armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

Additionally, the jury found that Medina personally discharged the gun that caused Rocha's death.

Medina's next court appearance is April 14. He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail, where he has been held in lieu of $3 million bail since his arrest.

His bond was revoked upon conviction.