Two Aurora officers cleared of wrongdoing in shooting involving knife-wielding man

Two Aurora officers involved in a shooting last year have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The shooting happened in February of last year at a home on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue.

‘Based on a thorough review of the evidence, the relevant policies, and Illinois law, State’s Attorney Mosser has determined that Aurora Police Officers Young and Sheldon did everything by the book when they responded to a domestic disturbance call…,’ the Kane County State's Attorney said Thursday.

Body camera footage shows the man, identified as Kristopher L. Cross, charging at officers while armed with knives before he was shot.

Police believe the man was in the middle of a mental health crisis.

The Kane County State's Attorney said there's no evidence the officers committed any unlawful acts.

"Officer Young properly employed the use of the non-lethal pepper ball gun in the driveway. It was only when Cross ran aggressively towards them wielding a large knife in each hand that Officer Young made the split-second decision to use lethal force. Officer Young had no choice but to shoot Cross in this situation," the state’s attorney said.

Cross, who was seriously wounded in the shooting, is now facing several charges, including attempted murder.

His court date has been set for July 11.

