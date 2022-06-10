Aurora prepares for Pride Parade, holds inaugural Pride Flag Raising Ceremony

The Aurora Pride parade was in jeopardy all week in what city officials called an unfortunate series of events.

But now, the parade is back on.

In a last ditch effort, the city of Aurora offered a financial incentive to get police to work Sunday’s Pride Parade. Police were offered triple overtime to work extra shifts.

Late Thursday, the city announced they were able to get enough police officers to volunteer, to supply enough sworn officers to staff Sunday’s downtown event.

Staffing became an issue after parade organizers said law enforcement could not march in the parade wearing uniforms or service revolvers. The city said with the staffing issue now resolved, the parade will happen.

Organizers say they are eager to welcome everyone.

The city released a statement saying officials hope the focus can be on inclusivity and cooperation.

The Aurora Pride Parade kicks off the city’s summer season. A big crowd is expected to gather.