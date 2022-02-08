Aurora set to make Juneteenth a paid city holiday

The Aurora City Council will vote Tuesday night to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city staff.

Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolition of slavery throughout the United States and its territories, is celebrated on June 19 every year in honor of that date in 1865 when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people were free.

The resolution was introduced by Mayor Richard Irvin last summer as Aurora held its 20th annual Juneteenth celebration.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, meaning the holiday will be celebrated on Monday in Aurora. Non-emergency city offices will be closed.

The voting and signing ceremony will take place at Aurora City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Juneteenth became an official state holiday last year when Gov. JB Pritzker signed the historic piece of legislation at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield near a rare copy of the Emancipation Proclamation.