Aurora shooting: Man in critical condition after being found in car with gunshot wounds

A 22-year-old man is critically injured after being shot in Aurora, according to police. The shooter is still on the run.

Officers were called just after 3 p.m. Thursday to the area of Fifth Avenue and Bangs Street.

The victim was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Police said he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is in critical condition. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call Aurora Police's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000. You can also submit anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/135.

Credible tips that help lead to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.