Aurora's drive-thru trick-or-treating is so popular, there's already a waiting list

The city of Aurora's Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru is so popular, there's already a waiting list.

Officials with the Chicago suburb told FOX 32 Chicago that the event's signup reached the 2,000 car capacity in less than 24 hours this year.

Children get to dress up and get candy in a fun, safe environment with spooky music and costumed characters. Moms and dads can get dressed up too, and some families even decorate their cars.

They are taking names for a waiting list, if you still want to sign up at www.aurora-il.org/Halloween .

