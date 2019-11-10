Authorities: 2 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 65
Authorities say two people are dead and one is injured after vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana hit another car head-on.
Indiana State Police say the crash happened early Sunday morning. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Authorities received reports of a wrong-way driver heading north in the south bound lanes of I-65 in Lake County just after 1:30 a.m.
The drivers of both vehicles died. The passenger of the vehicle that was struck was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Authorities say all southbound lanes were closed for several hours following the crash.