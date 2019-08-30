Authorities looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run near Lombard

article

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a male Friday near west suburban Lombard.

The person was struck just after midnight Friday as he was crossing the street at the intersection of Illinois Route 38 and Addison Avenue near Lombard, the DuPage County sheriff's office said. Witnesses told investigators they saw a male driving the white Ford F-250 pickup truck with yellow lights that hit him.

The driver of the Ford drove off eastbound on Route 38, the sheriff's office said.

The male, who hasn't been identified, later died at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at (630) 407-2400.