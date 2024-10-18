Avalon Park 'Peace, Unity' sign installed to remember fallen Chicago officer Areanah Preston

A community is honoring the memory of fallen Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt outside her home in May 2023.

Last year, Blackstone Avenue in Avalon Park was dedicated as honorary "Officer Areanah Preston Way." Now, neighbors will have another reminder of the sacrifices the young officer made.

Preston was just 24 years old when she was killed, after returning home from her shift at the CPD's Fifth District.

At 81st and Blackstone, as part of its "One Block at a Time" initiative, "My Block, My Hood, My City" on Friday unveiled and installed a block club sign for the neighborhood. Designed by local artist Gabriel Moreno, it reads, "Peace, Unity," "We Are One," and "We Do Watch." A painting of Preston with a star beside her is also featured.

The goal is to uplift the Blackstone Block Club and pay tribute to Officer Preston, whose mother spoke at the unveiling.

"It feels like it just happened yesterday. I look at Ari’s shoes sometimes and I’m like, she’s not here, she’s not coming back. It’s hard as a parent, and it’s especially hard when she had so much potential, so many goals, so much greatness," said Dionne Mhoon, Preston’s mother. "Now I have to step into those shoes that I see every day and pursue her mission with her foundation, Peace for Preston."

On Oct. 30, the Peace for Preston Foundation is hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Blackstone Avenue.