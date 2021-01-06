Babies, teenager among 5 seriously injured in West Town crash: fire department

An infant, two toddlers, a teenager and a man were all seriously injured in a crash Wednesday in West Town, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The crash happened about 7:50 p.m. near Grand and Washtenaw avenues, fire officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Two boys, 1 and 3 years old, a 2-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man were all taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. A 16-year-old boy was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in the same condition.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the crash.