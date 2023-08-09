Chicago's Southwest Side residents get new Social Security Administration office

Elected officials celebrated the grand opening of a Social Security Administration office Tuesday, saying it gives people who live on the Southwest Side a convenient option to access vital services.

The office is located in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Congressman Danny Davis says the facility underscores the commitment to delivering access to resources to people who live in the area.

"We are here to celebrate another milestone and win that over 2,500 residents of my ward and of Congressman Davis' district will have the convenience of a handicap accessible Social Security Administration office right here," said Ald. Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward.

Coleman says the office represents a significant step toward community empowerment.