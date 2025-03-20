Chicago man charged in shootout at Back of the Yards liquor store

article

The Brief Luis Vargas, 24, was charged in connection with a shootout inside a liquor store in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on March 14. Police said the gunfight began when a 22-year-old woman opened fire during an argument, prompting Vargas and another man to return fire, injuring multiple people. Vargas was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree attempted murder.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shootout inside a liquor store last week in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Luis Vargas, 24, was one of three people who traded shots on March 14 inside a liquor store in the 1900 block of West 51st Street.

Chicago liquor store shootout

The backstory:

Several people were inside the liquor store when an argument broke out between two parties.

A 22-year-old woman pulled out a gun and started shooting. Vargas and another man returned fire at multiple victims, police said.

Five people were wounded in the shooting, including the 22-year-old woman who started the shootout. The victims shot included:

A 48-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen. He was listed in critical condition and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 22-year-old man who was shot in the chest. He was listed in critical condition and taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 61-year-old woman who had a graze would to her left elbow. She was listed in good condition and refused medical services.

A 46-year-old man who was shot in the left hand. He was listed in good condition and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said the 22-year-old woman who fired shots was arrested at the scene.

Below is our original report on the shooting.

Vargas arrested

Vargs was arrested Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard. He was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting three men, ages 22, 45 and 48.

Vargas was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

What's next:

Vargas has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.