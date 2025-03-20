Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in shootout at Back of the Yards liquor store

By Will Hager
Published  March 20, 2025 9:47am CDT
Back of the Yards
Luis Vargas | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Luis Vargas, 24, was charged in connection with a shootout inside a liquor store in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on March 14. 
    • Police said the gunfight began when a 22-year-old woman opened fire during an argument, prompting Vargas and another man to return fire, injuring multiple people. 
    • Vargas was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shootout inside a liquor store last week in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Luis Vargas, 24, was one of three people who traded shots on March 14 inside a liquor store in the 1900 block of West 51st Street.

Chicago liquor store shootout

The backstory:

Several people were inside the liquor store when an argument broke out between two parties.

A 22-year-old woman pulled out a gun and started shooting. Vargas and another man returned fire at multiple victims, police said.

Five people were wounded in the shooting, including the 22-year-old woman who started the shootout. The victims shot included:

  • A 48-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen. He was listed in critical condition and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
  • A 22-year-old man who was shot in the chest. He was listed in critical condition and taken to Stroger Hospital.
  • A 61-year-old woman who had a graze would to her left elbow. She was listed in good condition and refused medical services.
  • A 46-year-old man who was shot in the left hand. He was listed in good condition and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said the 22-year-old woman who fired shots was arrested at the scene.

Below is our original report on the shooting.

5 shot, including suspect, on Chicago's South Side during altercation

Five people, including a suspect shooter, were shot during an argument at a South Side liquor store on Friday night.

Vargas arrested

Vargs was arrested Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard. He was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting three men, ages 22, 45 and 48.

Vargas was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

What's next:

Vargas has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and our previous reporting.

