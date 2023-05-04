Man, 23, charged in Back of the Yards shooting

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Andrew Flores, 23, is accused of opening fire on a 17-year-old boy who was getting out of a parked car around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 47th Street, according to police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound in the lower body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Flores was arrested roughly 40 minutes later in the same block.

He was charged with aggravated battery and first-degree attempted murder.

Flores is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.