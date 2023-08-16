Back-to-school rally held on Chicago's West Side for CPS students

The countdown is on! Chicago Public School students now have five days before heading back to the classroom.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomed students, teachers and staff at a back-to-school rally at Crane Medical Prep High School on the West Side — just a few miles away from Johnson's home.

At the rally, school supplies were given away to get kids ready for school, including backpacks. Additionally, different organizations were there offering resources to get families food, medical help and even jobs.

"To our teachers, our principals, all of our administration and our school staff: thank you all for your commitment and love for people. My hope is that this will not just be an amazing school year, but it becomes a school year that sets a standard for school years to come, and that we make sure that every single student has exactly what they deserve and need," said Johnson.

The CTA and Metra also announced Wednesday that free bus and train rides will be available to Chicago students on their first day back to school, which is Aug. 21.