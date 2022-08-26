Balloon release held at St. Sabina for 18-year-old fatally shot in Chatham

The St. Sabina community is dedicating Friday night's peace walk to one of their own.

Khalil White, 18, was shot and killed near 87th and Wabash earlier this week.

White was in an alley Tuesday night when he was shot multiple times by a suspect.

Father Michael Pfleger says White had been involved at the church since grammar school, and just started a new job last week.

A balloon release will be held outside the church at 6 p.m. Friday followed by the peace walk.