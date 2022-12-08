Bally's cuts plans for outdoor music venue at new Chicago casino

Bally's Casino is cutting plans for an outdoor music venue in the River West neighborhood.

An updated proposal now includes a riverfront park instead.

The change comes after months of complaints by residents.

Another major issue was traffic, which is addressed by an underground parking garage and off-site parking for employees with a shuttle service.

Bally's updated proposal is scheduled to be considered by the Chicago Planning Commission next week.