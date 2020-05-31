Bank in Aurora on fire, hundreds of protesters downtown as police try to enforce curfew

A bank was on fire in Aurora on Sunday night as hundreds of protesters gathered downtown, looting businesses.

Fox 32 News crews said that they could smell tear gas in the air but did not witness police using it.

The fire was at First Midwest Bank. There was a report of shots fired downtown as well, but that was not confirmed.

Fox 32 News also witnessed people looting the Express Food Mart nearby. And we received video of an Elgin Police squad car on fire in Aurora on Sunday afternoon.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin declared a state of emergency and an 8:30 p.m. curfew. Interstate 88 ramps to Aurora were shut down, and drivers will have to show residential or employment identification to enter from the interstate, Irvin’s office said.

Aurora was one of many cities in the Chicago area to put a curfew in place Sunday night. The communities of Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Country Club Hills, Chicago Ridge, Calumet Park, and Alsip have curfews going into effect at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

There was also looting in Chicago.