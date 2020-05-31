People looting Foot Locker near Dan Ryan caught on video

People were looting a Foot Locker store on Sunday night in Chicago as a Fox 32 News crew watched nearby.

The store is located at 55th and the Dan Ryan.

The looting was happening after Chicago's curfew, which goes into effect at 9 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Many suburban cities also put curfews in place Sunday night.

Chicago firefighters were nearby dealing with other stores that were on fire. Firefighters said a jewelry store and nail salon nearby were on fire. It was not clear if the fire was arson or accidental.

Looting was going on throughout Chicago and the suburbs on Saturday night and all day Sunday.