People looting Foot Locker near Dan Ryan caught on video

Death of George Floyd
As Fox 32 News political editor Mike Flannery reported from along the Dan Ryan, he and his crew could see people looting a Foot Locker store. Firefighters were dealing with a fire at other shops nearby.

The store is located at 55th and the Dan Ryan.

The looting was happening after Chicago's curfew, which goes into effect at 9 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Many suburban cities also put curfews in place Sunday night.

Ald. Matt O'Shea was at a fur coat shop on 95th Street, which had been vandalized and burglarized, when he saw looters at a store across the street.

Chicago firefighters were nearby dealing with other stores that were on fire. Firefighters said a jewelry store and nail salon nearby were on fire. It was not clear if the fire was arson or accidental.

Looting was going on throughout Chicago and the suburbs on Saturday night and all day Sunday.

A Chicago area Dollar General store was one of dozens of stores looted over the weekend in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.