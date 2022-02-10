Barack Obama to be honored by historical marker on Old State Capital lawn in Springfield

A new historical marker at the Old State Capitol will honor Barack Obama's presidential campaign announcements from the building's lawn in 2007 and 2008.

The announcement was made Thursday, marking 15 years since Obama's 2007 announcement in front of 17,000 people that he would seek the presidency.

Twenty-one months later, Obama was elected into office as the first Black president of the United States.

Renderings of the historical marker have been completed, and it will be placed on the Old State Capitol lawn later this year during a public ceremony.

"From his official presidential announcement to his service in the Statehouse, President Obama’s legacy of leadership began with his service to the people of Illinois," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. "This marker of Obama’s historic announcement at the Old State Capitol will ensure his story will forever be a part of Illinois’ history."

Groundbreaking began on the Chicago Obama Presidential Center last September after five years of legal battles.

The 30-acre project on the west side of Jackson Park will feature four buildings, including a main tower that will house a museum, conference center, classrooms and a branch of the Chicago Public Library.

