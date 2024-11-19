Barrington man charged with murder after shooting family member Dr. Olga Duchon: police

The Brief William R. Zientek, 46, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a family member, Olga Duchon, 42, in Barrington on Nov. 17. Duchon, a prominent endocrinologist, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at a local hospital. Zientek is set to appear in court on Nov. 20 for a detention hearing.



A 46-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a family member and prominent doctor in what police described as a domestic incident in northwest suburban Barrington.

William Zientek, of Barrington, allegedly shot 42-year-old Olga Duchon, of Vernon Hills, in the chest on Nov. 17 at his residence around 5:40 p.m.

Duchon was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Duchon died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

William Zientek

Duchon, who practiced independently according to Advocate Health Care’s website, had given a presentation for the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America in Wheeling just hours before her death.

The association posted the following on Facebook:

"We are all shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of our colleague Dr. Olga Duchon. Just yesterday we had the pleasure of her company at our UMANA meeting. We extend our most sincere condolences to her family and friends."

Barrington police said the shooting was a "domestic-related incident between family members" and that there is no threat to the public.

Zientek will appear in court on Nov. 20 for a detention hearing.