Suburban man sentenced to 8 years for deadly DUI crash in 2023

article

The Brief Luis Aca Osorio, of North Aurora, was sentenced to eight years in prison for a fatal DUI crash. Osorio pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence in Batavia on May 7, 2023.



A suburban man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a fatal DUI crash that happened in May 2023.

The sentencing came after Luis Aca Osorio, of North Aurora, entered a guilty plea to the charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol – causing death.

According to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office, the crash happened on May 7 when Osorio's van rear-ended a motorcycle in Batavia. The driver of the motorcycle was killed.

Osorio was arrested near the scene with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.204.

According to Illinois law, Osorio will be required to serve 85% of the eight-year sentence.