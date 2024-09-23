Suburban man sentenced to 8 years for deadly DUI crash in 2023
BATAVIA, Ill. - A suburban man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a fatal DUI crash that happened in May 2023.
The sentencing came after Luis Aca Osorio, of North Aurora, entered a guilty plea to the charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol – causing death.
According to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office, the crash happened on May 7 when Osorio's van rear-ended a motorcycle in Batavia. The driver of the motorcycle was killed.
Osorio was arrested near the scene with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.204.
According to Illinois law, Osorio will be required to serve 85% of the eight-year sentence.