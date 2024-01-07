Battle over Chicago's real estate transfer tax heats up

Supporters of a Chicago ballot initiative to prevent homelessness knocked on doors in the city's 50th Ward on Sunday.

The group handed out leaflets, asking people to vote "yes" on a new real estate transfer tax.

The question, which will appear on the state's March primary ballot, is facing a legal challenge.

Currently, the city charges a flat rate on all property sales. If the referendum passes, home sales over a million dollars would be taxed at a higher rate.

The lawsuit claims the initiative violates the state's municipal code and constitution and does not outline exactly how the new tax revenue would be spent.