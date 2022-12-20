BBB issues new warning about winter storm scams

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a new warning about winter scams looking to rip you off.

The BBB says that scammers often look to offer services related to the winter weather.

If you are looking for some extra help, ask for references, check the company's BBB rating and never let someone in your home without fully checking them out.

If you think you've spotted a scam, you can report it to the BBB on their website.