BBB warns of scammers after tornado leaves behind destruction in Chicago suburbs

Hundreds of homeowners from Naperville to Woodridge to Darien are trying to get their lives back in order after an EF3 tornado struck late Sunday night.

So much to clean up. So much to re-build. For many it is an overwhelming ordeal. Where do we go? Where do we eat? What do we wear?

The first step is an obvious one: reach out to your insurance company. But as the Illinois Department of Insurance suggests, be patient because it may take a while for an adjuster to get to you.

And then when the time comes to makes the repairs or re-build your house, it is essential to remember not everybody has your best interest in mind. The Better Business Bureau wants you to remember scammers are plentiful, so double checking your contractors' credentials is essential.

