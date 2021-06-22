Expand / Collapse search

BBB warns of scammers after tornado leaves behind destruction in Chicago suburbs

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Steps to take as tornado recovery begins and scam concerns

Dana Popish Severinghaus, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Insurance, talks about steps to take with your insurance company and Steve Bernas, President and CEO at Council of the Better Business Bureau, talks about the importance of being aware of scam concerns after the EF3 tornado that hit Sunday night.

NAPERVILLE - Hundreds of homeowners from Naperville to Woodridge to Darien are trying to get their lives back in order after an EF3 tornado struck late Sunday night.

So much to clean up. So much to re-build. For many it is an overwhelming ordeal. Where do we go? Where do we eat? What do we wear?

The first step is an obvious one: reach out to your insurance company. But as the Illinois Department of Insurance suggests, be patient because it may take a while for an adjuster to get to you.

And then when the time comes to makes the repairs or re-build your house, it is essential to remember not everybody has your best interest in mind. The Better Business Bureau wants you to remember scammers are plentiful, so double checking your contractors' credentials is essential.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Steps to take as tornado recovery begins

Dana Popish Severinghaus, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Insurance, talks about steps Illinois residents can take with their insurance company to recover from the EF-3 tornado that struck Naperville and Woodridge late Sunday.