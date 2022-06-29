'Beagle Brigade' sniffs out trouble at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

Every single day, US Customs and Border Protection officers find unwelcome meats, plants and vegetables that passengers are trying to get into the country.

But the "Beagle Brigade" is there to sniff out trouble.

In many cases, travelers don't realize the items they are bringing into the US could be harmful to our crops — and devastating to our ecosystem.

Other times, they are trying to smuggle items in.

In the last 48 hours alone, customs officers at O’Hare Airport confiscated a huge table full of ruminant meat, pork rinds, leaves, yams and other products that could be carrying diseases and insects.

The officers do it with the help of the Beagle Brigade.

O’Hare’s team has 10 beagles on the squad, including 3-year-old Rockie. He and his K9 handler work together to scan and sniff bags in the international terminal.

When they spot something questionable, those bags are sent over to officers who open them up and take what's not allowed in.

"Right now, one of our biggest diseases that’s running rampant around the world is African Swine Fever. And it’s a very devastating disease. Our next-door neighbors over in Iowa have a high production of pork. You also have avian flu which most people have heard about and is making a large resurgence in the world. Again, Iowa also has lots of chickens and so when that gets into one of those farms, they end of having to unfortunately usually kill off all the animals because it will just go through all the animals in that farm," said Connie Totzke, US Customs and Border Protection, K9 handler.

Once seized, fruit and vegetable products are inspected for pests and then submitted to the USDA for examination.

All the confiscated meat is steam sterilized and disposed.