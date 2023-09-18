Bears fans flock to suburban dispensary as legendary QB Jim McMahon's cannabis brand launches in Illinois

Legendary Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon is breaking into the Illinois weed market.

On Monday afternoon, Bears fans headed to the Rise dispensary in Mundelein to see the beloved former Bears player, who is now touting the benefits of cannabis.

McMahon, quarterback of the Bears' only Super Bowl-winning team, signed autographs and took pictures in the lounge area of the dispensary.

McMahon is now part owner, along with a couple of other former NFL players, of a cannabis brand called Revenant.

This was their official launch in Illinois.

"We’ve been big advocates to get the NFL to stop testing for this. It's not a drug, it's a medicinal herb. You know, it's been mislabeled for over 100 years, we've been lied to about it, so we just want to get the message out, let these guys decide for themselves what they want to take – instead of opioids that are proven to be addictive, proven to kill people," said McMahon.

This was the first of several dispensaries McMahon will be hitting in the Chicago area.