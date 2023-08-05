Bears icon Steve McMichael's health improving following admission to ICU, family says

Steve McMichael’s family released a statement Saturday morning saying that his health is improving.

The Chicago Bears legend, known as ‘Mongo,’ was admitted to the intensive care unit with sepsis and pneumonia amid his battle against ALS Friday morning.

Cultures revealed that the sepsis is gone, but he is still fighting pneumonia, McMichael's family says.

"Steve will be in the ICU for a few more days on IV antibiotics to clear this infection. He also has some fluid in his lungs which he is being treated for as well," said Misty McMichael from her husband’s bedside. "He’s as feisty as ever. Our Mongo is back! Please keep the prayers coming."

In 2021, McMichael was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease – or ALS – a progressive nervous system disease.

McMichael had a DNR in place until this push for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Seniors category received more traction in the last month.

Late Thursday night, McMichael told his doctor, who visits him often at home, that he wanted to be taken to the hospital, so the DNR was voided. While waiting for the ambulance Steve slipped unconscious.

He woke up around 7 a.m. on Friday after being put on IV antibiotics to clear the infections.

"Steve is living to see the day he is finally enshrined. His resilience is unmatched, just like his play on the field of the sport he still loves," said Betsy Shepherd, his publicist and friend of 23 years. "I was fortunate enough to visit Steve on Friday afternoon and he even cracked a smile. I want Team Mongo to know that their support is truly helping Steve through this difficult time in his life."