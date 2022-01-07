Expand / Collapse search

Bedford Park Home Depot donates new snow blower to Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez after his was stolen

Bedford Park
CHICAGO - Ald. Raymond Lopez has a new snow blower for his office.

On Friday, Home Depot Bedford Park donated a brand-new snow blower to the alderman. 

The 15th ward alderman posted a video earlier this week saying that someone broke into his office and took the snow blower. 

The snow blower is used to help clear snow for seniors and people with special needs.

Ald. Lopez believes it was a random burglary — although he believes his office has been targeted in the past.
 