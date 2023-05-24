Beecher barn fire claims lives of 5 horses

In a devastating incident on Wednesday morning, a barn in Beecher went up in flames, resulting in the deaths of five horses.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m., prompting an immediate response from fire crews. However, by the time they arrived on the scene, the 60 by 130 foot building was already engulfed in flames.

The owner of the Las Palmas Horse Ranch believes the fire originated from hay bales stored inside the barn. Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters, four or five horses could not be saved.

Thankfully, the collaboration between firefighters and ranch personnel led to the successful rescue of 22 other horses.

The challenging situation was compounded by strong winds, which hindered firefighting efforts. Firefighters had to transport water to the rural location, and assistance from 15 to 20 agencies was required to combat the blaze.

While the fire is currently under investigation, authorities do not consider it suspicious.