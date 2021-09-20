Beecher church fire: 150 years of history gone in a matter of hours

An historic church's Oktoberfest celebration ended in heartbreak when the building caught fire.

The fire burned the entire church in Beecher to the ground.

All day long on Monday, cars have been streaming by to take a look at what’s really an awful sight. Almost nothing is left at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, which has been a part of the Beecher community since 1870.

Throughout the day, members of the congregation and the church’s pastor have been trying to salvage anything that’s left of this historic building.

They did find a metal cross that was over the front entrance to the church, and amazingly a silver chalice that was used for communion.

About 100 people were at the church Sunday afternoon for an Oktoberfest celebration when the fire broke out in the church’s steeple and quickly spread to the rest of the wood frame structure.

The closest fire hydrant is a mile away and by the time fire engines carrying water arrived, the church was consumed in flames.

The church was founded in 1865 by German farmers who settled in the area, and the building went up just a few years later.

In fact, old timers that FOX 32 talked to still remember when the services were in German.

The pastor says while they’re happy nobody was hurt, it was painful to stand by and watch 150 years of history burn to the ground.

"150 something years of heritage, weddings, anniversaries, baptisms, confirmations that in a matter of hours was just lost," said Pastor Michael Stein.

Scott Hoffmeyer is the one who found the metal cross in the debris.

"It was just laying in the debris up there. I believe it was a cross that was just above the doorway a little bit. So I figured I grab it and when they rebuild it, maybe we'll put it on the new one," he said.