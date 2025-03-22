Bellwood mayor faces criticism over campaign billboard powered by village electricity

The Brief Bellwood mayoral race heats up as Village Clerk Janel Moreland accuses Mayor Andre Harvey of using village resources for campaign advertising with a mobile electronic billboard at the Village Hall parking lot. Moreland claims the billboard, powered by village electricity, is unethical and illegal, as it uses taxpayer dollars for political purposes. Mayor Harvey downplays the issue, stating the village doesn't pay for the electricity.



Municipal elections are less than a week away for hundreds of suburbs, townships, and school boards.

While most of these races don't get a lot of attention, you might say the battle for mayor of west suburban Bellwood is turning "electric."

What we know:

Bellwood Village Clerk Janel Moreland said she began receiving calls from angry taxpayers Wednesday about a giant mobile electronic billboard taking up two spaces in the Village Hall parking lot.

The billboard urged residents to vote for her opponent, longtime Mayor Andre Harvey, and his slate of trustees.

A long extension cord running from the truck through the parking lot was plugged into Village of Bellwood power.

"You can't use village resources, which is technically taxpayer dollars, to run your campaign advertising. It's unethical, it's illegal, it's not legit and it's insulting to our residents," Moreland said.

FOX 32 reached out to Mayor Harvey, who declined to appear on camera but said over the phone that it's no big deal because the Village of Bellwood doesn’t have to pay for the power in the Village Hall parking lot.

When asked who does pay for the electricity, Harvey said he didn’t know and would get back to us. We're still awaiting clarification.

"We don't have an electric bill? We don't have to pay for any type of electrical power? If that's the case, I'm sure our residents would like to know how they can get part of that program so that they wouldn't have to pay for their electricity as well," Moreland said.

It’s not the only sign with Harvey’s name and face in Bellwood.

An electronic billboard on 25th Avenue facing the Eisenhower Expressway has featured the mayor’s image for years, welcoming commuters to Bellwood. It costs tens of thousands of dollars annually.

While it’s not a political sign, Moreland said it has the same effect.

"How much does something like that cost? And, can it be better utilized for it back in our community, pour it back into the residents," Moreland said.

What's next:

The electronic sign is in the Village Hall parking lot because it is the site of early voting in Bellwood.

The mayor said the owner of the mobile sign truck has agreed to pay the village $500 as compensation, but he was unclear whether that amount was for electricity or some other reason.