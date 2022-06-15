Bellwood residents battle heat while cleaning up damage from severe storm

The people who lived in a Bellwood condominium said they are grateful they lived through a terrifying storm that ripped the roof right off the top of their building, but now comes the hard work of how to proceed and the heat is not helping things.

Residents were allowed to re-enter the three-story residential building at 24th Avenue and Washington Boulevard to recover essentials such as clothing, valuables and identification. With no electricity, they are working in the dark, with no air conditioning, trying to make tough decisions on a sweltering day.

Marta Estrella said she was able to find her important papers. Her car was packed full of clothing.

She said, as a mom, she worries about things like emptying the refrigerator, so the food does not spoil and setting insect traps just in case her neighbors were not as careful.

Monday’s storms peeled open the roof, exposing third floor units. Debris rained down on residents’ cars, causing more harm.

Seventeen families were displaced. They don’t know if they’ll get to return or have to find another home.

The Red Cross helped families with immediate expenses, food and shelter. One resident said what she really needs is to cool off and be able to feel calm again.