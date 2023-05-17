Beloved rhino euthanized at Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo officials said they had to humanely euthanize their male eastern black rhino Wednesday.

The zoo said Nakili was diagnosed with kidney disease last August and his condition has been progressing to the point where supportive care was no longer feasible.

"Nakili was a favorite among the animal care staff, volunteers, and zoogoers," said Joan Daniels, senior director of hoofed mammal care and conservation. "He had a great disposition and voluntarily participated in his training and husbandry sessions. He also participated in up-close experiences with Zoo guests, who hopefully were inspired by him to care more about his species and the natural world."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

At 33, Nakili was the oldest male eastern black rhino living at an accredited North American zoo.

The eastern black rhinoceros is the most endangered of the three black rhinoceros subspecies, zoo officials said.