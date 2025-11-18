Beloved Rogers Park pizza shop reopens after ICE-related closure

The Brief Nueva Italy Pizza Reopens: The beloved family-run Rogers Park pizzeria reopened Tuesday after closing in October due to fears linked to reported ICE activity in the neighborhood. Community Impact: Owner Leticia Delgado said workers and customers had been too afraid to come by, but the shop is now overwhelmed by community support and eager to move forward. Looking Ahead: The owners plan to resume normal hours and rebuild stability, thanking residents for their patience as they navigate heavy demand after weeks of lost business.



A beloved Rogers Park pizza shop that abruptly closed in October, citing fear caused by immigration enforcement in the neighborhood, has officially reopened.

What we know:

Nueva Italy Pizza unlocked its doors at 4 p.m. Tuesday, marking a comeback many residents say they’ve been waiting for. The family-run business has been a community staple for 18 years.

In a social media post last fall, the shop said the community had been "terrorized, targeted and plagued," claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area left workers too afraid to come to work and many neighbors too afraid to stop by.

The owners said they were heartbroken and unsure whether they would ever reopen. On Monday, the business announced it was re-opening.

Owner Leticia Delgado said the fear in the neighborhood was real.

"I feel like they were scared to be outside," she said. "It was very slow, so there was no point."

Delgado said many customers have been calling to place orders, hoping to help the shop recover after weeks of lost business.

"We are so excited. The community has been looking for us," Delgado said.

The owners said they’re still processing everything that happened, but reopening day is about moving forward and about a neighborhood coming together after months of fear and uncertainty.

They’re grateful for the support but are asking customers for patience, saying they expect to be extremely busy as they work to serve everyone they can.

What's next:

The owners plan to return to regular hours and hope the surge of community support will help stabilize the shop after its unexpected closure.