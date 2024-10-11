Bensenville Halloween display brings iconic horror movies to life

The Brief The Wilkes Family Halloween Display in Bensenville is one of the most popular Halloween attractions in the western suburbs, drawing thousands of visitors each year. The display features scenes and characters from iconic Halloween movies, with live actors appearing on Friday and Saturday nights, and it has grown so large that it was moved from the Wilkes family's home to a park near Bensenville City Hall. The event, which is free, includes jump scares, animatronics and live actors.



One of the most popular Halloween attractions in the western suburbs, the Wilkes Family Halloween Display in Bensenville, draws thousands of visitors each year.

Located in a park just outside Bensenville City Hall, the display features scenes and characters from some of the most iconic and terrifying Halloween movies.

The entire display was designed and built by the Wilkes family, whose original home setup became so popular that they relocated the event to this larger space to accommodate the growing crowds.

"I’ve been doing this since I was a little kid actually, with my dad, and I kind of took the reins and brought it to a new level," said Chris Wilkes.

Just how scary is it? According to Wilkes, he's witnessed all sorts of reactions.

"Kids running to the parking lot hiding underneath the car," said Wilkes.

The display is open daily through Halloween night, with live actors—like the twins from The Shining and a creepy clown—making appearances on Friday and Saturday nights from 7 to 10 p.m.

"Saturday night is Michael Myers night," said Bensenville Village President Frank DeSimone. "So we will have different Michael Myers. There’s a bunch of different movies, so it changes up."

Visitors—some of whom reportedly drive hours to attend—are encouraged to make an evening of it.

"It’s a fun fest for all. We have jump scares. We have the live actors. We have the animatronics," said DeSimone. "It’s just something fun for the family to do and the best part about it? It’s all free."

In an effort to give back to the community, DeSimone encourages visitors to bring canned goods for an ongoing food drive.