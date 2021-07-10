Bernie Sanders offers support for Cook County workers who've been on strike for more than 2 weeks

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) is offering his support to striking Cook County workers who have been walking the picket lines for more than two weeks.

"I stand in solidarity with SEIU 73 and Cook County workers who are on strike for a new contract," said Sanders on Twitter. "It’s outrageous that Cook County received 1 billion DOLLARS from the American Rescue Plan but still refuses to negotiate a fair deal for workers."

The 2,000 strikers from SEIU Local 73 include housekeeping, food service, medical technologists, ward clerks, mental health workers, physician assistants, medical assistants and care coordination staff.

On July 1, the union turned down the county's offer of an 8.5% wage increase over the next four years.

A Cook County source told FOX 32 News that was the best and final offer. The County said that it supports sending the dispute to arbitration, so that employees can get back to work.