Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2025: Everything you need to know
CHICAGO - The electric spirit of EDM returns to Chicagoland this weekend with Beyond Wonderland Chicago.
Beyond Wonderland Chicago
What we know:
The two-day event will be held at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. with performances running until midnight. Single-day tickets start at $149.98. General admission passes and more can be purchased online.
Transportation:
Public transportation is highly encouraged as paid parking is limited and expected to fill quickly.
Festival policies:
Organizers are enforcing a clear bag policy. Only clear bags, small fanny packs and hydration packs with no more than two compartments will be allowed. Alcohol, glass containers, laser pointers and weapons are strictly prohibited.
Weather forecast:
The forecast calls for highs in the mid-70s with scattered clouds. While rain is not predicted, attendees should consider bringing a light jacket to stay warm against the lake breeze. Before heading out, check the FOX 32 forecast for updated weather.
Music lineup:
Saturday acts
- Armnhmr
- Audien
- Avi Sic
- Bassrush Experience
- Basstripper
- Biscits
- Blanke
- Blossom
- Crankdat
- D.O.D
- Danny Avila
- Dom Chap
- Eli & Fur
- Ganja White Night
- Godalnds
- Hazcat
- Insomniac Records
- Jackie Hollander
- James Hype
- Le Youth
- Level Up
- Lost in Dreams
- Loud Luxury
- Marshmello
- MK
- Murphy’s Law
- Odd Mob
- Sabai
- Samplifire
- Sidepiece
- Slander
- Tom & Collins
- Twinsick
- Virtual Riot
- Wilkinson
- William Black
- With Love
- Wooli
- YDG
Sunday Acts
- Afrojack
- Ahee
- Austin Millz
- Biianco
- Boogie T
- Cassian
- Coco & Breezy
- Cole Knight
- Culture Shock
- Day Trip Presents
- Desma
- Discovery Project
- Fly With Us
- Gene Farris
- Green Velvet
- Hedex
- Illenium
- Jade Cicada
- Jessica Audiffred
- Karuth
- KI
- Malaa
- Matroda
- Meduza
- Mersiv
- Moonlght
- MPH
- Netsky
- Nikita, the wicked
- Omnom
- Ravenscoon
- Subtronics
- TroyBoi
- Walker & Royce
- Yellow Claw
- Zen Selekta
The Source: The information in this story was provided by Beyond Wonderland Chicago.