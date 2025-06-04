Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2025: Everything you need to know

The Brief The electric spirit of EDM returns to Chicagoland this weekend with Beyond Wonderland Chicago. Single-day tickets start at $149.98. Top artists include ILLENIUM, AfroJack and MEDUZA.



The electric spirit of EDM returns to Chicagoland this weekend with Beyond Wonderland Chicago.

What we know:

The two-day event will be held at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. with performances running until midnight. Single-day tickets start at $149.98. General admission passes and more can be purchased online.

Transportation:

Public transportation is highly encouraged as paid parking is limited and expected to fill quickly.

Festival policies:

Organizers are enforcing a clear bag policy. Only clear bags, small fanny packs and hydration packs with no more than two compartments will be allowed. Alcohol, glass containers, laser pointers and weapons are strictly prohibited.

Weather forecast:

The forecast calls for highs in the mid-70s with scattered clouds. While rain is not predicted, attendees should consider bringing a light jacket to stay warm against the lake breeze. Before heading out, check the FOX 32 forecast for updated weather.

Music lineup:

Saturday acts

Armnhmr

Audien

Avi Sic

Bassrush Experience

Basstripper

Biscits

Blanke

Blossom

Crankdat

D.O.D

Danny Avila

Dom Chap

Eli & Fur

Ganja White Night

Godalnds

Hazcat

Insomniac Records

Jackie Hollander

James Hype

Le Youth

Level Up

Lost in Dreams

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

MK

Murphy’s Law

Odd Mob

Sabai

Samplifire

Sidepiece

Slander

Tom & Collins

Twinsick

Virtual Riot

Wilkinson

William Black

With Love

Wooli

YDG

Sunday Acts

Afrojack

Ahee

Austin Millz

Biianco

Boogie T

Cassian

Coco & Breezy

Cole Knight

Culture Shock

Day Trip Presents

Desma

Discovery Project

Fly With Us

Gene Farris

Green Velvet

Hedex

Illenium

Jade Cicada

Jessica Audiffred

Karuth

KI

Malaa

Matroda

Meduza

Mersiv

Moonlght

MPH

Netsky

Nikita, the wicked

Omnom

Ravenscoon

Subtronics

TroyBoi

Walker & Royce

Yellow Claw

Zen Selekta