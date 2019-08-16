Bicyclist, 22, struck by vehicle in Gold Coast

article

A bicyclist was critically wounded after he was struck by a vehicle Friday in the Gold Coast.

He was riding eastbound about 2:20 a.m. on Oak Street when he failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a male northbound in a GMC SUV in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No citations were issued, and Chicago police’s major accidents unit is investigating.