Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV driver in Bridgeport

A bicyclist was killed after a driver struck him Saturday in Bridgeport.

The 55-year-old man was traveling westbound in the 400 block of West 26th Street at about 3:35 p.m. when an SUV driving in the same direction hit the rear of his bicycle, Chicago police said.

The man fell off the bicycle and was pinned underneath the car, police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died around 4:20 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, police said.

No further information was given at this time. Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.