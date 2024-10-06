Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Joliet

The Brief A 56-year-old bicyclist died in a hit-and-run crash in Joliet. The driver who struck the bicyclist fled the scene, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.



A bicyclist died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash in Joliet.

The 56-year-old man was found lying next to a bike in the southbound lanes of South Larkin Avenue near Allen Street at 2:47 a.m.

Police said a passing motorist, who was not involved in the crash, called for help. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who hit the victim fled the scene after the crash and has not been located. The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3110.