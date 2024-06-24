Bicyclist seriously injured in Joliet crash

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Joliet early Monday morning.

Police said a 57-year-old woman from Morris was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on West Jefferson Road when she hit a 20-year-old man riding a mountain bike.

The crash happened just west of Houbolt Road around 3:44 a.m. The man was thrown from the bicycle.

He was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured in the crash. Investigators found that the bicycle had no lights and the portion of the roadway where the crash occurred was not lit by streetlights.

Anyone with video footage or information about this crash was asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3193. The crash remains under investigation.