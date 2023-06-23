Biden to deliver major economic address in Chicago

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Chicago this coming Wednesday.

During his visit, he will deliver a major address highlighting his economic achievements and discussing his vision for inclusive growth known as "Bidenomics."

The President's speech will focus on growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, rather than a top-down approach.

In addition to the address, President Biden will attend a campaign reception hosted by Governor JB Pritzker and his wife.