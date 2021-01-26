Biden to outline US racial equity plan and sign executive actions

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will outline his agenda for racial equity in the U.S. and sign executive actions at the White House.

The planned executive actions will cap off Biden’s first week in office, in which he has signed several executive orders related to the country’s COVID-19 response and undid many of former President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration and environmental deregulation.

"America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we’ve never stopped trying," Biden said Tuesday in a tweet. "Today, I’ll take action to advance racial equity and push us closer to that more perfect union we’ve always strived to be."

Biden will deliver remarks at 2 p.m. ET in the State Dining Room of the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the event.

President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during an event on economic crisis in the State Dining Room of the White House Jan. 22, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In a separate tweet, the White House Twitter account said the new orders will "take bold action to advance racial equity and support communities of color and other underserved communities."

Just hours after taking the oath of office, Biden signed a series of executive actions related to immigration, climate change, racial equity and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. One order instructs federal agencies to prioritize racial equity and review policies that reinforce systemic racism.

Biden also revoked two Trump orders related to the 2020 census. The first attempted to discern the citizenship status of every U.S. resident, and the second sought to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the numbers used for apportioning congressional seats among the states.

Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy adviser, is scheduled to speak about Biden’s new executive actions during a White House briefing prior to Tuesday’s event.

Rice is a longtime Democratic foreign policy expert who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and U.N. ambassador. Overseeing the White House Domestic Policy Council, she’s expected to play an active role in the Biden administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as issues related to health care, immigration and tackling racial inequality.

