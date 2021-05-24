Bill seeking to ban hairstyle discrimination in schools passes Illinois Senate
CHICAGO - A proposal to stop hairstyle discrimination in Illinois schools has cleared the Senate.
The measure was introduced by State Sen. Mike Simmons, who wears his hair in free-form locs.
The proposal states schools "will not prohibit hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture, including, but not limited to, protective hairstyles such as braids, locs, and twists."
The legislation will now move to the House.
