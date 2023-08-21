A remarkable 104th birthday celebration for Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean

A pretty incredible birthday was celebrated Monday in Chicago.

Loyola's Sister Jean is now 104 years old.

Sister Jean has long been a staple on the Loyola campus—and cheering on the school's basketball team, of course. She was born in San Francisco in 1919 and joined Loyola back in 1991, rising to fame during the Ramblers' 2018 NCAA run when they made it to the Final Four during March Madness.

As the team's chaplain, she travels around the country with them and captured hearts as her team kept winning that year. She says she's looking forward to the new school year and the upcoming basketball season.

The Sun-Times reports that Sister Jean is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Cubs game on August 28, and she'll be on hand with students celebrating her big birthday at Loyola's annual block party at its downtown campus on August 31.