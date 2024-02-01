Black History Month in Chicago begins by honoring Jean Baptiste Point du Sable

Chicago wouldn't be the city it is today without pioneers in the African American community, and that includes the city's founder.

City groups kicked off Black History Month on Thursday by recognizing Jean Baptiste Point du Sable.

They held a crowning ceremony on the DuSable Bridge.

The city recognizes du Sable as the first permanent settler and founder of Chicago. But until recently, so many didn't know his story and the Black Heroes Matter Coalition says that's more proof why this month is so vital.

"Half of the people in Chicago until 3-4 years ago did not know that Chicago was founded by a black man and today, most people can now say, ‘yes, we realize. Yes, it is true,’" said Ephraim Martin, with the BHMC.

A school, museum, harbor, park and DuSable Lake Shore Drive have all been named in his honor.

There could even be a larger tribute to him soon.